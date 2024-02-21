GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNSTC to operate special buses to Tiruvannamalai for Pournami festival

February 21, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate special buses to Tiruvannamalai town from various parts of the State, and Bengaluru, on February 23 and 24 (Pournami days). According to a press release, 1,294 buses will be operated from Chennai, Trichy, Villupuram, Puducherry, Salem, Hosur, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri on February 23, and 1,114 buses on February 24.

Special buses from Bengaluru will be operated to the temple town on February 23 (127 buses), and February 24 (120 buses), and 193 buses from Vellore on both the days.

The first special bus service will start at 4.54 p.m. on February 23, and the last bus service will be at 6.51 p.m. the following day, the release said.

