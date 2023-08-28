TNPCB forms five-member panel to probe allegations of pollution around NLCIL thermal plants in Neyveli

August 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has informed the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal that a high-level committee has been formed to probe the allegations raised in a report on pollution risks around Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (NLCIL).

The tribunal on August 10 suo moto took up a case based on a study report titled ‘POWERing Pollution’ by Poovulagin Nanbargal and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra that said there were high levels of mercury, selenium, and flouride in drinking water from as many as 20 locations around NLCIL in Neyveli. The survey team found visible deposition of pollutants of coal dust and fly ash in houses, mostly causing respiratory issues, kidney disease, hair fall, and skin problems in residents.

The survey was also conducted in a few locations in Parangipettai where IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited operates. “The water from the borewell at Karikuppam Village was found to be seriously contaminated with turbidity, hardness, alkalinity, TDS, fluoride, iron, calcium, magnesium, all exceeding the limits,” the report said.

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Dr. Satyagopal Kolarpati had issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), TNPCB, Cuddalore District Collector, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The TNPCB on Monday told the Bench that a five-member committee has already collected water and soil samples from the locations mentioned in the survey and has sent them for analysis. A detailed report on the analysis will be submitted to the Bench once the results are out, the TNPCB said. The matter has been posted for next hearing on October 10.