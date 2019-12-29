TNCC minority wing leader warns of stir

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) minority wing chairman J. Aslam Basha warned of organising an agitation in front of Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel’s house as a reaction to the Minister’s support for the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
Mr. Basha said that while 15 chief ministers across the country were showing grit and opposing the CAA, the ruling AIADMK government in the State of Tamil Nadu was timidly supporting the BJP in implementing this important amendment.
‘Will agitate’
“If the Act is not withdrawn, thousands of Congress workers will organise an agitation in front of Ms. Nilofer Kafeel’s house in Vaniyambadi,” he said.
He hoisted the Congress flag in Vaniyambadi on Saturday, as part of the Congress party’s 135th anniversary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.