TNCC minority wing leader warns of stir

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) minority wing chairman J. Aslam Basha warned of organising an agitation in front of Labour Welfare Minister Nilofer Kafeel’s house as a reaction to the Minister’s support for the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Mr. Basha said that while 15 chief ministers across the country were showing grit and opposing the CAA, the ruling AIADMK government in the State of Tamil Nadu was timidly supporting the BJP in implementing this important amendment.

‘Will agitate’

“If the Act is not withdrawn, thousands of Congress workers will organise an agitation in front of Ms. Nilofer Kafeel’s house in Vaniyambadi,” he said.

He hoisted the Congress flag in Vaniyambadi on Saturday, as part of the Congress party’s 135th anniversary.