TNCC may witness major overhaul

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee could soon be in for a major revamp, with non-performing office-bearers of the party and the District Congress Committees likely to be replaced, in consultation with the party high-command in New Delhi.

A decision on the continuance of three TNCC working presidents – H. Vasanthakumar, Jayakumar and K. Vishnu Prasad — who were elected to the Lok Sabha in May, will also be taken by the leadership, according to an All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader.

“A major revamp is on the cards, the process for which began a few months ago. The AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Sanjay Dutt, has been touring the districts, holding meetings and gathering feedback. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri has also toured the districts and received feedback separately. Based on this, changes will be made,” the leader told The Hindu.

“There is also a feeling in the party that the three working presidents, following their election to Parliament, are unable to devote time to party affairs, and have to take care of their constituencies. The high-command will decide whether they can be retained or replaced,” the leader added.

“The Pradesh Congress Committee (TNCC) has not been reconstituted for about 8-10 years. This is also on the cards. This will include the TNCC vice-presidents, working presidents, general secretaries and others,” the source said. The changes are to be made in the next three weeks, after the party’s nationwide agitation from November 5-15 to condemn the BJP government’s alleged failures on the economy, employment generation and farm distress.

The plan to either promote or replace the DCC presidents and office-bearers is being executed to strengthen the party ahead of the next Assembly polls in 2021 and to ensure that the party puts up a strong performance.

The DCC presidents who have been found wanting with regard to building the party at the district level and carrying out the party’s programmes properly, among other things, will be replaced. “Performance will be key while taking these decisions,” the source said.

According to the source, the appointments will not be made through the quota system — where some leaders can nominate a few of their supporters — or recommendation. “There will be no targeting of anyone on the basis of groupism,” the source said.

A meeting will be held in Delhi after the nationwide protests, and the AICC and the top leadership of the Congress will take a decision on the changes to be made.