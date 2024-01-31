TNCC functionary files online complaint against Annamalai’s padayatra planned in Tirupattur district

January 31, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The State Chairman for the Minority Department of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), J. Aslam Basha, on Wednesday, filed an online complaint against BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra in Vaniyambadi and Ambur towns scheduled on February 2 (Friday) in Tirupattur district.

Police said that the online complaint was registered in the Tamil Nadu Police citizen portal around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. An acknowledgement was also sent to the complainant. Public nuisance was cited as the reason in the complaint against the planned roadshow by Mr. Annamalai.

A copy of the online complaint is available with The Hindu. “He [Mr. Annamalai] can visit the towns any day except on Fridays as a lot of people go to mosques in the area on that day to offer namaz [prayers]. Busy stretches in these towns will get congested,” Mr. Basha said.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirupattur, Albert John, told The Hindu that the planned roadshow will be held on the identified routes in these towns on Friday. Adequate police force will also be deployed during the roadshow to prevent untoward incidents. During the roadshow, on an average, 100-150 police personnel will be deployed. “As per law, such political meetings cannot be banned. However, we will consider the complaint based on merit,” Mr. John said.

As part of his roadshow, Mr. Annamalai will be visiting Vaniyambadi, Ambur and Gudiyatham towns on February 2 and Katpadi and Vellore towns on February 3.