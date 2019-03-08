TNCC chief slams Modi’s remarks on Kamaraj

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on Congress insulting K. Kamaraj while launching the NDA’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Chennai on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Alagiri said Mr. Modi did not know the history of Congress and the relationship between Kamaraj and Mahatma Gandhi.

The AIADMK leadership and Mr. Modi, who came from an RSS background, were unfit to comment on Kamaraj, he said. He pointed out that ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ and the national anthem were not played at the function in which Prime Minister participated.

Mr. Alagiri recalled that in the last general elections the former AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa had campaigned against Mr. Modi.

Rafale issue

The TNCC leader appreciated N. Ram, Chairman of The Hindu publishing group for his series of stories on the Rafale deal and slammed the government for threatening to take action against the latter.