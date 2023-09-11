HamberMenu
T.N. to construct a manimandapam for late freedom fighter Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran

CM M.K. Stalin made an announcement in this regard in a statement; he said the ₹3 crore manimandapam will be built in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district

September 11, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government will construct a manimandapam in honour of late freedom fighter Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran, in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Monday. The freedom fighter’s death anniversary was observed on Monday, September 11, 2023.

In a statement, the CM said several representations were received from people from the hometown of the late leader, as well as from his descendants, requesting the government to construct a manimandapam in his honour.

“Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran was born on October 9, 1924. His hometown was Sellur in Mudhukulathur taluk. He took part in the Quit India movement against the British and went to prison. He also struggled for the liberation of the oppressed sections,” Mr. Stalin said.

The State government will construct a manimandapam at a cost of ₹3 crore on the occasion of the birth centenary of the late leader. The manimandapam will be constructed at a site belonging to the Paramakudi Municipality in Ramanathapuram district. It will also have a statue of the late leader, the CM said in his statement.

