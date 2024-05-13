GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. to conduct health screening for Haj pilgrims

The screening, fitness verification and vaccination campaign will be held at the office of district health officers, a press release said

Published - May 13, 2024 11:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has organised a camp until May 18, to screen Haj pilgrims for health conditions.

The Haj screening, fitness verification and vaccination campaign is being held in conjunction with the State and district Haj committees at the office of the district health officers, at revenue health unit districts (HUDs), a press release from DPH said.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam said all pilgrims going for Haj through the State Haj Committee should be administered the quadrivalent vaccine against meningitis, and given the oral polio drops. All pilgrims over the age of 65 should also be administered the influenza vaccine, he added. 

The DPH has also listed the vaccination centres and gas urged government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals to depute a male and female physician besides two nurses each for the camp.

