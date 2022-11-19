  1. EPaper
T.N. Teacher Education University gets ‘A’ grade

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has given the university this grade in its first round of assessments; the university has more than 600 colleges affiliated to it

November 19, 2022 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has granted ‘A’ grade in the first round of assessment to the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University.

Registrar M. Soundararajan said the university had submitted the self-assessment report in March, following which a team from NAAC had visited the university and conducted a physical verification between November 10 and 12.

A total of seven government, 14 aided and 621 self-financing colleges are affiliated to the university. In 2021, the university achieved the 12 (B) status and became one among the 40% of institutions in the country to receive the status. There are 1,045 universities in India.

