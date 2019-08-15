TN strong in its stand on two-language formula, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu government was firm in its stand supporting the two-language formula and would oppose any scheme that would affect the people of the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in his Independence Day speech in Chennai on Thursday.

After hoisting the national tricolour in the historic Fort St. George, the seat of power of the State government, Mr. Palaniswami said: “I assert that the State government would oppose any scheme that affected the people of the State and would be a frontrunner in protecting people’s interests.”

Elaborating on Tamil Nadu government’s position against Hindi, Mr. Palaniswami recalled in 1968, under then Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, Tamil Nadu government had passed a resolution in the Assembly to remove Hindi and allow only two language policy with Tamil and English.

In 1986 too, under Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu government passed a resolution in support of the two-language formula. During her tenure, then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa too had the State was firm against imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States and that it would continue to fight against such attempts, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out.

‘Cauvery board will continue to function’

Contending that the setting up of Cauvery Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee was one of its achievements, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that even if the Centre’s proposal of setting up a tribunal for hearing inter-State river disputes, the “two bodies would continue to function.”

Listing out various achievements of the State government, Mr. Palaniswami said a Chief Minister’s special grievance redressal scheme would be held in August and September.

Various steps were being taken by the State government towards ensuring water supply to people in the State, he pointed out and emphasised on the need to save fresh water. “Fresh water is necessary for country’s growth. We need to save rain water and protect water resources,” he said.

The State government would soon formulate a policy for water recycling and it would facilitate providing recycled water after use of the general public for re-use in industries. “Building construction for new factories and multi-storied residential plans would be accorded only if they have recycling units,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Underlining the government’s mission to save every drop of water available, Mr. Palaniswami said like the way the State was transformed from power-deficit to electricity surplus State, it would be transformed from water-starved State to a State with abundant water resources.

The Chief Minister also recalled the sacrifices made by various freedom fighters and leaders during the Indian freedom struggle. Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, Council of Ministers, senior State government officials, officers from the armed forces and State police, members of the consular corps were also present during the parade.