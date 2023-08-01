HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. State Human Rights Comission calls for report on Krishnagiri cracker godown blast

The blast took place at a firecracker godown in Periyapettai in Krishnagiri district on July 29, 2023, killing nine persons and injuring 11; the SHRC has called for a report from the District Collector and SP

August 01, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The site of the blast in Periyapettai in Krishnagiri district 

The site of the blast in Periyapettai in Krishnagiri district  | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the Krishnagiri Collector and Superintendent of Police on an explosion in a cracker godown in which nine persons were killed and 11 others were injured, last week.

ALSO READ
‘Cylinder blast’ theory contested as inquiry begins into explosion at firecracker unit in Krishnagiri

Taking suo motu cognizance of a report published in TheHindu on July 30, the SHRC called for a detailed report into the accident from these authorities within six weeks.

According to the report, nine persons were killed and 11 injured, following a blast at a firecracker godown in Periyapettai in Krishnagiri district on the morning of Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The owner of the godown, along with his wife and two adult children were among those killed in the accident and the blast was reportedly caused by the explosion of a cylinder at a neighbouring eatery, housed in the same building as the godown.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / fire / explosion / human rights

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.