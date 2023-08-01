T.N. State Human Rights Comission calls for report on Krishnagiri cracker godown blast

August 01, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the Krishnagiri Collector and Superintendent of Police on an explosion in a cracker godown in which nine persons were killed and 11 others were injured, last week.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a report published in TheHindu on July 30, the SHRC called for a detailed report into the accident from these authorities within six weeks.

According to the report, nine persons were killed and 11 injured, following a blast at a firecracker godown in Periyapettai in Krishnagiri district on the morning of Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The owner of the godown, along with his wife and two adult children were among those killed in the accident and the blast was reportedly caused by the explosion of a cylinder at a neighbouring eatery, housed in the same building as the godown.