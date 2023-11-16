T.N. State Board class 12 examinations to begin on March 1, 2024

November 16, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, announced the T.N. State Board examination schedule for classes 10, 11 and 12.

The class 12 (plus two) exams will take place from March 1 to March 22, 2024 while for class 11 (plus one), the exams will begin from March 4 and last until March 25, 2024. The class 10 exams will begin on March 26 and end on April 8, 2024.

The practical exams for class 10 will be conducted from February 23 to February 29, 2024. For class 12, the practical exams will begin on February 12 and go on until February 17, and for class 11 they will be held from February 19 to February 24.

The results for classes 10, 11 and 12 will be announced on May 10, 14 and 6 respectively. The exams durations will be from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

The Minister urged the students to concentrate on their studies and prepare well for the upcoming examinations.