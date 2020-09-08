T.N. records 5,684 fresh cases as death toll crosses 8,000

Chennai accounts for 988 cases; 83,266 samples tested in the State

On a day when Tamil Nadu recorded 5,684 more cases of COVID-19, the State’s toll crossed 8,000, with another 87 persons succumbing to the infection.

The State’s tally climbed to 4,74,940. Till date, 4,16,715 persons have been discharged after treatment, including 6,599 on Tuesday. A total of 50,213 persons are presently undergoing treatment in the State.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai recorded 988, taking its tally to 1,43,602 (1,29,677 discharged, 11,029 active cases and 2,896 deaths).

Coimbatore and Cuddalore recorded 446 and 407 cases respectively. As many as 364 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chengalpattu and 277 in Tiruvallur. Tiruvannamalai recorded 242 cases, while Tiruvarur reported 198. In Salem, 164 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while Tiruppur reported 142 cases.

Past 10,000

With 135 new cases, Tirunelveli’s tally crossed 10,000.

Among the 87 deceased (44 in government hospitals and 43 in private ones), 18 died in Chennai, while Cuddalore recorded nine deaths. There were six deaths each in Salem and Vellore.

More than 30 persons were aged between 60 and 69, while three non-agenarians also succumbed to the infection.

The oldest deceased was a 93-year-old man from Villupuram with severe anaemia and renal failure. He was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore with complaints of fever for a day and difficulty in breathing on September 3. He died on September 6 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 83,266 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the State. Till date, 54.62 lakh samples have been tested.

Two more private laboratories — ProGen Molecular Biology Lab in Salem and Priya Lab, a unit of Salem Heart Clinic in Salem — were approved for COVID-19 testing.

With this, there are 99 testing facilities in the private sector and 64 government testing facilities in the State.