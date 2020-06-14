T.N. records 1,974 fresh cases, 38 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw 1,974 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 1,138 persons were discharged after being cured of the infection from various hospitals and care centres. The Health Department also recorded the deaths of 38 patients. Of them, seven had no co-morbidities.

The tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 44,661*, but with 24,547 persons being discharged so far, the number of active cases stood at 19,676. The toll rose to 435.

According to the medical bulletin, one patient had died on Sunday and 18 persons had succumbed on Saturday. While one patient had died on June 5, four deaths were reported in hospitals on June 11, and 14 deaths on June 12. Of the 38 deaths, 16 were recorded in private hospitals and 22 in government hospitals.

Among those who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 33 were returnees, including 10 from abroad.

In Chennai, 1,415 patients tested positive, taking its tally to 31,896. With 16,881 patients being discharged so far, the capital city’s number of active cases stood at 14,667.

The neighbouring district of Chengalpattu recorded 178 new cases, while Tiruvallur saw 81 new cases. In Kancheepuram, 32 persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 702.

Returnees test positive

Among the returnees who tested positive, four were from Bahrain; three from Thailand; two from Saudi Arabia; and one passenger from the United Arab Emirates.

Eleven passengers who returned from Delhi tested positive at the domestic airport, the bulletin said. The samples of 12 passengers who arrived by road and train to the State also returned positive. These returnees include nine from Maharashtra, and one each from Rajasthan, Kerala, and Delhi.

According to the bulletin, a 47-year-old man who had fever for six days and cough and breathing difficulties for four days died on Saturday, within six hours of admission.

A 73-year-old man, who was admitted with high-grade fever and cough for a week also died on Saturday, four days after admission.

A 73-year-old woman from Kancheepuram died in a private hospital; a 77-year-old woman from the city, admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, and a 55-year-old man admitted to the same hospital also died of the infection. Two persons undergoing treatment at the Government Railway Hospital died of COVID-19.

Deaths were recorded at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, Vellore Medical College and in Thoothukudi.

As of Sunday, 69 persons arriving from abroad tested positive after a week’s quarantine, while 131 persons tested positive during screening while entering the State. Of the 8,552 persons who were tested, as many as 7,179 persons tested negative. Five persons who arrived via the sea and 309 persons who arrived by train, since May 14 till Saturday, have tested positive for the infection.

(*Two deaths were cross-notified to other States and one patient died after turning negative for infection)