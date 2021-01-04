TN permits theatres to screen movies with full seating capacity

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that movie halls in the State will be permitted to screen movies at full seating capacity.
Though the State government allowed cinema halls to reopen with 50% seating capacity in November last year, movie fans did not return to theatres in large numbers for several reasons. While the risk of contracting COVID-19 was one of the reasons, the theatres weren’t able to screen new releases as producers were reluctant to release their movies with just 50% capacity.
With the number of COVID-19 cases steadily falling in the State, a Government Order said that the Tamil Theatres and Multiplex Owners Association had placed a request with the State Government to allow them to increase the capacity from 50% to a full house. The theatres will be permitted to screen movies with full capacity by following all the Standard Operating Procedure.
The decision is expected to open the flood gates in the industry as a number of big budget movies including actor Vijay’s Master and actor Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram are gearing up for release.
