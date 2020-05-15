Tamil Nadu

T.N. govt. backs Chief Secretary, says DMK couldn’t stomach its efficiency

K. Shanmugam

K. Shanmugam  

Throughout his career, Mr. Shanmugam has been conducting himself in an impartial manner, says Minister

The State government on Friday came out in support of Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam who was accused by the DMK of humiliating a delegation of its members of Parliament.

Asked for response to the DMK’s complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the official, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar told reporters that the episode had revealed that the DMK, which could not stomach the “efficient functioning” of the government in handling the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, had sought to deflect the public attention and make “political gains”.

The Minister went on to describe the Chief Secretary as an “honest and straightforward officer,” and said “throughout his career, he has been conducting himself in an impartial manner. Did you ever come across any adverse report about Mr. Shanmugam?”

The DMK could have submitted the petitions that it received [from those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown] either to District Collectors concerned or at the Chief Minister’s Cell, the Minister added.

Meanwhile in a statement, M.G.Devesahayam, social activist and former civil servant, termed as “very unfortunate” that former Union Ministers T.R. Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran had initiated privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against the Chief Secretary. “This is taking things to extremes. This is not the time and place to settle political animosities or score brownie points through civil servants. The DMK leadership would do well to ponder over and repair the damage done to the administrative morale of the State government servants at this hour of grave crisis.”

Mr Shanmugam did not show any “disrespect” to the members of Parliament and “by entertaining such voluminous bunch of papers during a disaster situation, he has given extra respect to the people’s representatives”, Mr Devesahayam added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 3:44:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-govt-backs-chief-secretary-says-dmk-couldnt-stomach-its-efficiency/article31592105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY