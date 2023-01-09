HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly session starts today

Governor to deliver his address to the House; Udhayanidhi Stalin to be seated front row

January 09, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for this year will start on Monday with the customary address of the Governor in the Assembly Hall on the Fort St. George campus at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are in place to telecast Governor R.N. Ravi’s address live.

Following a change in the Cabinet, the newly inducted Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, would be seated in the front row of the treasury benches, in keeping with the Assembly protocol.

The law and order situation, the caste atrocity committed on a Scheduled Caste in Pudukkottai district and the demand for a higher Pongal cash gift are among the issues that are likely to be raised by the Opposition.

The Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee is expected to meet the same day and decide on the duration of the session.

There would be an obituary reference to Erode East MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa (Congress), who died last week.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.