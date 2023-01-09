HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi must step down immediately: Vaiko

The MDMK leader, in a statement, said Governor Ravi had breached Assembly legacy and also said that Mr. Ravi’s functioning had been against the norms prescribed by the Constitution

January 09, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK general secretary Vaiko. File

MDMK general secretary Vaiko. File | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Monday said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi should immediately step down or the President must remove him from his post.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko contended that the Governor had breached the Assembly legacy by refusing to read the speech shared by the State government, and that making changes in the speech was condemnable. Such act of arrogance cannot be allowed in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vaiko said and charged Mr. Ravi’s functioning had been against the norms prescribed by the Constitution.

ALSO READ
CM Stalin’s conduct in Assembly was ‘indecent’ and ‘against tradition’: Palaniswami

The Governor projects himself as a safeguarder of Hindutva sanatan dharma and does not have any moral right to continue in the post, Mr. Vaiko said. According to him, the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin gave an apt response by moving a resolution seeking to retain only the Governor’s entire printed speech in the Assembly records.

Mr. Vaiko also welcomed the announcements made in the printed speech of the Governor.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.