HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government to erect two mandapams at Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial in Pasumpon

Each entrance will get one shelter at a total cost of ₹1.55 crore, says a government press release

October 28, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that the government will build two mandapams (shelters) at the memorial of Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district to help the public who gather there in large numbers every year during Thevar Jayanthi, the birth anniversary of the leader.

Pointing out that Thevar Jayanthi was observed as a government function, an official release said the government was erecting temporary pandals at the memorial every year to provide shelter to the public, who otherwise had to wait in the sun for long hours before paying respects at the memorial.

Highlighting that there was a long-pending demand for a permanent structure, the release said Mr. Stalin had announced the construction of two shelters at both entrances of the memorial at a total cost of ₹1.55 crore. The release recalled the contributions of Muthuramalinga Thevar in the freedom struggle and in the fight against the Criminal Tribes Act.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.