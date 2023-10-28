T.N. government to erect two mandapams at Muthuramalinga Thevar memorial in Pasumpon

October 28, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that the government will build two mandapams (shelters) at the memorial of Muthuramalinga Thevar in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district to help the public who gather there in large numbers every year during Thevar Jayanthi, the birth anniversary of the leader.

Pointing out that Thevar Jayanthi was observed as a government function, an official release said the government was erecting temporary pandals at the memorial every year to provide shelter to the public, who otherwise had to wait in the sun for long hours before paying respects at the memorial.

Highlighting that there was a long-pending demand for a permanent structure, the release said Mr. Stalin had announced the construction of two shelters at both entrances of the memorial at a total cost of ₹1.55 crore. The release recalled the contributions of Muthuramalinga Thevar in the freedom struggle and in the fight against the Criminal Tribes Act.