TN government announces fresh relaxations

Public transport allowed in Chennai and neighbouring districts with 50% capacity

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced fresh relaxations from the COVID-19 lockdown to all except 11 districts, even as it extended the lockdown till June 28.

Though a total of 27 districts in all have been granted fresh relaxations, they have been limited in the case of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. Public transport has been allowed in Chennai and neighbouring districts with 50% capacity.

In addition to the existing relaxations, 23 districts (categorised as Type II districts) have been granted fresh relaxations. Type-II districts are: Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.

Apart from intra-district public transport, groceries, vegetable stores and meat stalls would be allowed to operate between 6 am and 7 pm. Shops selling flowers and fruits on pavements would also be allowed during this time.

Eateries, restaurants and bakeries would be allowed but only for parcelled food between 6 am and 9 pm. Food delivery services would also be allowed to operate during this time period.

All e-commerce companies would be allowed to serve their customers between 6 am and 9 pm. Shops for sweets and savouries would be allowed during this time.

"All essential government departments would be allowed to function with 100% of their staff and the remaining departments would be allowed to function with 50% of its staff," an official release said. Sub-registrar offices would be allowed to function. "All private companies would be allowed with 33% of their staff," it said.

As for 11 districts categorised as Type I districts such as Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, no fresh relaxations have been granted.