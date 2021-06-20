Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced fresh relaxations in 27 districts, even as the government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 6 am on June 28. The government has categorised all the districts into three types based on the spread of COVID-19 and has announced a separate set of relaxations to each category.
TN announces fresh relaxations in 27 districts; lockdown extended till June 28
Related Articles
Close X
Here is what you need to know about Tamil Nadu lockdown explaining what will be restricted and allowed
TN Health Ministry for formation of coordination mechanism at State and District level on vaccination administration for COVID-19
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 7:16:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/tn-announces-fresh-relaxations-in-27-districts-lockdown-extended-till-june-28/article34868666.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story