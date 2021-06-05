Tamil Nadu

T.N. Foundation USA to donate medical kits

Tamil Nadu Foundation USA has proposed to donate medical equipment and kits worth ₹3.71 crore to government hospitals.

Foundation chairman S. Rajarethinam met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday and presented the letter for handing over 100 oxygen concentrators worth ₹1.19 crore. It has already given oxygen concentrators to government hospitals at Kilpauk, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur and Erode. It has also supplied RT-PCR machines, PPE kits and face masks.

The Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America has donated $4,00,000, equivalent to ₹3 crore, to the the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Earlier, it had donated relief materials worth ₹20 crore.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association president Ganesan handed over a cheque for ₹1.25 crore to Mr. Stalin. Malai Murasu managing director Kannan Adityan donated ₹1 crore. An amount of ₹66 lakh was given by the Tamil Nadu Small Traders’ Association. Hinduja Leyland Finance managing director Sachin Pillai gave a cheque for ₹50 lakh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 1:11:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-foundation-usa-to-donate-medical-kits/article34731625.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY