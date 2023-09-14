Nine fishermen from Pudukottai arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

September 14, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 12:35 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Nine fishermen who set sail on board two mechanised boats from Kottaipattinam and Jagadapattinam coastal villages in Pudukottai district on Wednesday night and 17 fishermen from Rameswaram, Jagadapattinam and Mayilduthurai who were onboard three mechanised boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing while fishing on Wednesday night, August 13, 2023.

Pudukottai fishermen

Of the nine fishermen, a group of four identified as N. Arun (36), G. Marudhu (42), K. Sundaram (35) and S. Selvaraj (38) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN08 MM 214, from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on September 13 morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said they were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing.

Another group of five fishermen namely R. Kesavan (32), R. Kumar (38), K. Muthu (43), R. Guna (20) and Murugesan (45) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN 16 MM, from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning.

The nine men were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry, the sources added.

Rameswaram fishermen

Seventeen fishermen from Rameswaram, Jagadapattinam and Mayilduthurai in Tamil Nadu were arrested and three mechanised boats were impounded by Sri Lankan Navy personnel on Thursday.

According to reports reaching here, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had reportedly detained the fishermen under charges of poaching. The boats and the catch by them were taken to a harbour in Sri Lanka.

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the governments should help them bring back the arrested fishermen back home. “Our livelihood is again come under test,” he said and hoped the Union government would save the fishermen and their boats from being detained.

Meanwhile, Fisheries department officials said that eight fishermen from Rameswaram / Thangachimadam were arrested, four from Jagadapattinam and five fishermen from Mayiladuthurai were held.