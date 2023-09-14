HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CM Stalin writes to Union Minister Jaishankar to secure release of 17 T.N. fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said the recurring incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Lankan Navy continued to aggravate the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the fishermen in the region.

September 14, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, September 14, 2023 wrote to Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar over the arrest of 17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy “allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters” and further requested for securing their release.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin said the recurring incidents of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Lankan Navy continued to aggravate the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the fishermen in the region.

“These fishermen, who rely on fishing as their primary and sole source of livelihood, sometimes find themselves unintentionally drifting into Sri Lankan waters due to the absence of clear demarcation and navigational challenges,” Mr. Stalin contended.

The apprehensions by the Sri Lankan Navy have escalated tensions, disrupted lives and have caused economic hardships to the fishermen and their families, he argued. A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

He urged the Minister to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of the detained Tamil Nadu fishermen. Mr. Stalin recalled his earlier demand for initiating steps to find a lasting diplomatic solution through bilateral negotiations to bring peace in the lives of thousands of Indian fishermen.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Madurai / Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.