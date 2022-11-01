T.N. firms Mocero Health and The Meat Chop raise money in seed funding round

The Meat Shop has raised ₹7 crore, Mocero Health ₹1.3 crore

Two Tamil Nadu-based firms Mocero Health and The Meat Chop on Tuesday said that have raised money in a seed funding round.

Chennai-based The Meat Shop has raised ₹7 crore from Mohan K., co-founder, IppoPay; Ankur Agarwal co-founder, Dunzo; Meenakshi Sundaram, Jaikumar R., co-founders, IppoPay; Rahul Mahipal, founder, Capitar Ventures; Omar Bin Brek, founder & CEO, Foloosi, a UAE-based FinTech; Amith D’Souza of Google, and other global angel investors. The firm plans to utilise this investment for expansion, building a strong team and brand, enhancing technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Founded in January 2021 by four friends, the firm manages procurement, marketing, promotions, and merchandising for the butcher stores on its platform through tech systems and a standard operating plan so that the store owners can focus on building relationships and serving customers.

Health tech company Mocero Health has raised ₹1.3 crore in seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The firm assists hospitals in going omnichannel and expanding their services beyond physical catchment areas. The funds raised will be used for product development and to widen its sales channel through which Mocero will build a digital health platform.

Started in 2017 by N. Palaniappan, a digital tech professional, with over 15 years of experience in mobile banking and digital payments, Mocero Health is incubated at the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), IIT-Madras Research Park (IIT-MRP).

Palaniappan Narayanan, co-founder, and CEO of Mocero Health said, “Mocero has been conceived with the idea to create a digitally connected community rather than a circumscribed physical space. It involves creating a platform where the care providers, patients, and patients’ families are on the same platform exchanging health information and services.”

He further said, “The healthcare sector trailed behind in the digitalization wave and is several decades behind the general adoption of technology. Mocero aims to fill this gap through digital transformation in care delivery, engagement, and connected care, focusing on patient-centric and personalized care, tele-health, in-the-home care, omni-channel connectivity, transparency, and interoperability,” he added.