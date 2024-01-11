T.N. DMK leaders’ speeches being used out of context by BJP for political gains: Congress leader

January 11, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress secretary and former MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Thursday, January 11, alleged the BJP was using “cut and paste” techniques to show speeches made in the past by DMK leaders out of context for political gains.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, he contended the BJP was magnifying these speeches to gain politically. He was responding to a question on whether BJP’s use of speeches made by DMK leaders like Udhayanidhi Stalin and Dayanidhi Maran, to paint a picture that the DMK was against Hinduism or north Indians, was causing discomfort in the INDIA bloc of parties of which both the Congress and the DMK are a part of.

Mr. Yaskhi said an individual’s viewpoint on certain issues cannot be attributed as the view of a party or that of the opposition INDIA bloc. “Wherever such issues cropped up, the leadership has taken notice and the issues will be sorted,” he said, highlighting the parties that are part of INDIA bloc were meeting periodically, during which differences, if any, were being addressed.

He said every individual had right to express their opinion and there were systems in place in the country to tackle anything that was being said against the principles laid out in the Constitution. Highlighting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was commencing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, covering 6700 kilometres in 15 States, Mr. Yaskhi said it will expose the “injustices” committed by the BJP in the last ten years of its rule on various fronts.

Bhavya Narasimhamurthy, national coordinator - social media, Congress, said the yatra will highlight the injustices meted out in ten areas, which included unemployment, inflation, agriculture, public health, and discrimination against women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.