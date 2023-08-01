HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin seeks Manipur CM Biren Singh’s concurrence to send relief materials to violence-hit State

The relief materials include tarpaulin sheets, bedsheets, mosquito nets, essential medicines, sanitary napkins and milk powder worth about ₹10 crore, for the 50,000-odd people currently at relief camps in Manipur

August 01, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh requesting the Manipur government’s concurrence for humanitarian aid for those residents who are presently at relief camps due to the prevailing situation in the violence-hit Northeastern state.

In his letter, a copy of which was circulated to the media on Tuesday, Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Singh for the support extended to Tamils in Manipur, and further requested continued protection for their lives and property.

As over 50,000 people are currently at relief camps due to the prevailing situation in the violence-hit State, and there was an increasing need for essential items for the affected people, Mr. Stalin said: “At this crucial time, the government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend support to your State by providing necessary relief materials.”

The relief materials include tarpaulin sheets, bedsheets, mosquito nets, essential medicines, sanitary napkins and milk powder worth about ₹10 crore.

“These materials will be very useful to the people staying in camps and they can also be airlifted, if required. I would request you to kindly give your Government’s concurrence for this humanitarian aid,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM also requested his Manipur counterpart to inform the T.N. government about further action to be taken in this regard, so that T.N. officials could coordinate with Manipur officials and send the relief materials at the earliest.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Manipur / relief and aid organisation / government aid

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.