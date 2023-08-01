HamberMenu
Live

Manipur violence live updates | SC to hear batch of pleas, including case on sexual assault video

The top court asked the Solicitor General to tell CBI not to record statements of the two women seen in a video being paraded naked in Manipur as it is taking up case at 2 p.m.

August 01, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meitei people participate in a rally organised by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Imphal on July 29, 2023.

Meitei people participate in a rally organised by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, in Imphal on July 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on August 1 directed the CBI not to proceed with recording the statements during the day of women seen in a video being paraded naked in Manipur, as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 p.m. A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day.

The top court had earlier described as “horrendous” the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob. It asked searching questions about delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.

Track latest updates here:

  • August 01, 2023 12:05
    Manipur violence part of BJP’s planned strategy: CPI

    Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan has alleged that the Manipur ethnic strife was part of a well-planned strategy of the BJP. The saffron party, while dismissing the allegation, said the Left must look in its own backyard of Kerala, where political murders are taking place, before preaching democracy to others.

    Mr. Anjaan, who was in Ranchi to attend the State executive meeting of the party, told reporters, “While Manipur was burning, BJP leaders were busy seeking votes in Karnataka.” He said lakhs have been displaced in Manipur which has a population of only 31 lakh.

    PTI

  • August 01, 2023 11:53
    SC stops CBI from recording statements of two Manipur women victims at noon

    The Supreme Court stopped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from “recording the statements” of the two women victims of the Thoubal sexual violence incident in Manipur at noon, just two hours before a scheduled Supreme Court hearing in the case.

    Read here

