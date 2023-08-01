Manipur violence live updates | SC to hear batch of pleas, including case on sexual assault video

The top court asked the Solicitor General to tell CBI not to record statements of the two women seen in a video being paraded naked in Manipur as it is taking up case at 2 p.m.

August 01, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

The Supreme Court on August 1 directed the CBI not to proceed with recording the statements during the day of women seen in a video being paraded naked in Manipur, as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 p.m. A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day.

The top court had earlier described as “horrendous” the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob. It asked searching questions about delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.

Track latest updates here: