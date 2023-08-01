Manipur violence live updates | SC to hear batch of pleas, including case on sexual assault video

Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan has alleged that the Manipur ethnic strife was part of a well-planned strategy of the BJP. The saffron party, while dismissing the allegation, said the Left must look in its own backyard of Kerala, where political murders are taking place, before preaching democracy to others.
Mr. Anjaan, who was in Ranchi to attend the State executive meeting of the party, told reporters, “While Manipur was burning, BJP leaders were busy seeking votes in Karnataka.” He said lakhs have been displaced in Manipur which has a population of only 31 lakh.
