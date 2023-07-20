T.N. CM Stalin announces infrastructure for Madras Institute of Technology

July 20, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, July 20, 2023 announced an allocation of ₹50 crore for establishing an indoor stadium-cum-auditorium at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chennai.

During his address in the inauguration of the 75th year celebrations of the MIT, Mr. Stalin also announced that a sum of ₹25 crore would be granted for establishing a learning centre and diamond jubilee park. The CM also announced that a 1,000-seat air-conditioned auditorium would be constructed in the MIT campus with assistance from the Tamil Nadu government.

Underlining the legacy of the MIT since its inception, Mr. Stalin said that it was a matter of pride that former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was an alumnus of the institution. Recalling that late industrialist C. Rajam sold his ‘India House’ to establish the MIT in 1949, the CM said it was his son C.R. Ramaswamy who led the institution since 1955. The founder’s grand-daughter Prema Srinivasan was guiding the institution now, he said.

“Please do not consider this as me speaking politics. The family of Rajam is a classic example of how if the heirs intend, they could serve not one but more than five generations,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM also listed out various measures being taken by the DMK government for higher education in the State. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan were among the dignitaries present in the stage.