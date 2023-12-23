GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. BJP leaders meet Nirmala Sitharaman

December 23, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, BJP’s national co-incharge P. Sudhakar Reddy and BJP State president K. Annamalai met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her residence in Delhi on Friday.

A statement by Mr. Reddy said the leaders presented a memorandum on the damage caused by the recent floods in Chennai and the four southern districts of Tamil Nadu, and the alleged failures of the State government in handling the situation.

They sought her help in the release of more funds to the State for relief efforts. The leaders were in Delhi to also attend a strategy meeting with the party’s top brass over the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.