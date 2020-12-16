TN allows gatherings from December 19, at 50% seating capacity

Social, political, educational, cultural, and religious events and gatherings will be allowed with permission from respective District Collectors, CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced further relaxations of the COVID-19 lockdown, allowing social, political, educational, cultural, and religious events and gatherings, not exceeding 50% of seating capacity, from December 19.

In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the additional relaxations and said prior permission must be sought from the respective district collectors or Greater Chennai Police Commissioner for Chennai, for the events. Mr. Palaniswami said the events must follow physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

Over the past couple of months, the Tamil Nadu government has announced various relaxations on its lockdown guidelines. On Monday, beaches in Chennai were opened to the public.

Mr. Palaniswami reiterated that people must wear masks while stepping outside their homes, wash their hands regularly, and maintain physical distancing norms to keep COVID-19 at bay.