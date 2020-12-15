Beaches reopen to lukewarm response

Thin crowd on day one at Marina; very few vendors turn up

Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday opened beaches for visitors after nine months of lockdown.

Fewer visitors and vendors were found on Monday in Marina and Elliot’s beaches.

According to estimates, less than 10% of the vendors turned up on at the Marina beach on Monday evening.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had estimated that there were more than 1,700 vendors on the Marina beach before the lockdown. The number of vendors would be restricted to 900, officials said. The number of vendors on Marina beach was less than 150 on Monday. Most of the shops on the Marina beach remained closed by evening.

Civic officials said many vendors had lost their source of livelihood and were unable to set up shop now. Civic officials would identify such vendors. Less than 20 vendors were found doing business on Elliot’s beach on Monday evening. Most of the shops were damaged in the cyclone a few days ago.

The number of cars parked at the two beaches was much less than that of a normal day before the lockdown, according to estimates of civic authorities.

Garbage collection

Corporation Chief Engineer N. Mahesan said the civic workers collected five tonnes of solid waste from the Marina beach on Monday. “We have increased the number of conservancy workers, bins and vehicles to improve collection of waste,” said Mr. Mahesan.

S. Mangala Raj, former councillor, said many vendors in the beaches had started business in other parts of the city. “The crowds will increase on Pongal day, increasing the risk of COVID-19. The government should have opened the beaches after a few more months,” said Mr. Mangala Raj.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanatha Reddy said various departments of the Corporation had made coordinated efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because of crowding at beaches. “We have not collected any fine from residents on the first day. Officials have been asked to follow standard operating procedures. There will be an uptick in the number of visitors to the beach this month. But many people are on the watch because of COVID-19 cases in IIT Madras,” said Mr. Meghanatha Reddy.

Projects under the Smart City mission in the Marina beach will be completed this month. Work on “Namma Chennai”, a 10-feet high installation, would also begin, he added.