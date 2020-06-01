Tamil Nadu

TMMK Trust files PIL on COVID-19 in Madras High Court

The trust, represented by its chairman M.H. Jawahirullah, seeks a direction to the State to reserve at least 50% of beds in all private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) Trust filed a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the State government to reserve at least 50% of beds in all private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

The trust, represented by its chairman M.H. Jawahirullah, also insisted upon capping the cost for treating COVID-19 patients in private hospitals, besides setting a minimum standard of treatment at all hospitals and clinical centres as required under law.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 9:15:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tmmk-trust-files-pil-on-covid-19-in-madras-high-court/article31724649.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY