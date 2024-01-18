TMC urges government to operate buses from Koyambedu and Kilambakkam

January 18, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Wednesday urged the State government to operate south-bound buses from both the Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminals, with the number of bus services equally divided between the two.

In a statement, he said shifting the operation of all the south-bound buses to the new Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) has caused great inconvenience to those living in northern and central Chennai. He said it was difficult for passengers travelling long distances to reach Chennai to make another long commute from KCBT to the city.

Pointing out that it was reasonable to have another bus terminus to decongest bus traffic in the city, he asked would the operation of additional Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses from KCBT to various parts of Chennai not lead to more congestion.

While the geography of Chennai allowed the city to naturally expand more in the south, he said the city needed two mofussil bus terminals to cater to its population in the northern and Central regions as well.