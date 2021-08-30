Tiruvannamalai parks, pools, dams to stay shut till Sept. 5

Hotels, bakeries and tea shops can function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sept. 1

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, parks, swimming pools and dams in Tiruvannamalai and Kattam Poondi will remain closed till September 5, District Collector B. Murugesh said on Sunday.

However, hotels, bakeries and tea shops can function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from September 1, according to the press release. Till then, they can operate only up to 8 p.m. However, parcels in these outlets can be allowed till 10 p.m. But only 50% of occupancy should be maintained in hotels and tea shops. Owners and staff of these outlets should have taken the second dose of vaccination.

Roadside eateries, hawkers and petty traders can operate from 6 a.m.to 8 p.m.

Fines will be imposed on those for not wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places. Only 50% occupancy will be allowed in government buses. Tightening of the existing restrictions comes after the COVID-19 cases in the district has gone higher than the State’s daily average, according to the district health officials. Tiruvannamalai municipality has a total of 39 wards covering key areas like Pallavan Nagar, Thenimalai, Samuthivam Kalani and Ajish Colony with a population of around 8 lakh.

The easing of restrictions, especially since July 11, has increased the flow of traffic in the town with key routes like Tiruvannamalai Road, Vellore-Thoothukudi High Road, Perumpakkam Road, Polur Road and Avalurpettai Road witnessing pre-COVID-19 levels of traffic congestion. In fact, most of these key routes connect the famous Arunachaleswarar temple to adjoining districts like Vellore, Tirupattur and Villupuram.