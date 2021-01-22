Tirupattur records no fresh case of COVID-19

Doctors attribute this to vigorous sample collection

After a long gap, Tirupattur district registered zero COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. As on date, the number of positive cases stands at 7,543 in the district.

"We are taking 2,500 samples per day right from Pongal holidays. We did not reduce it any point despite the number of cases dropping. During the initial days, we had seen zero cases," said P. Sumathi, district nodal officer for COVID-19.

She said a total of 60 fever camps were conducted in the district. "We also identified 26 hot spot villages and intensified sample collection there," she added.

Meanwhile, with 12 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,620 on January 21.

While a total of 20,133 have been discharged, the active cases stand at 141. The district's death toll is 346.

In Ranipet district, five cases were reported positive taking the total to 16,061.

In Tiruvannamalai district, four new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19,315.

Out of this, 18,997 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 35.