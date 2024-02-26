GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirunelveli Campus Connect

February 26, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sapling being planted at PET Engineering College, Valliyoor

Sapling being planted at PET Engineering College, Valliyoor | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Faculty Exchange Programme

The Department of Botany of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, recently conducted a Faculty Exchange Programme with Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, marking a major step towards promoting academic collaboration and knowledge sharing. The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding that included this effort. In accordance with the requirements of MoU, seven academic staff members from each college took part in the exchange programme. By giving lectures to undergraduate and postgraduate students for 30 hours, the visiting faculty members contributed to the enrichment of the learning environment. Rev. Sr. Arockia Jenecius Alphonse, HoD, in her address, said the programme gave the students an opportunity to study under specialists.

Saplings planted

A saplings planting programme was conducted by NSS volunteers of PET Engineering College, Valliyoor on February 22. Fifteen saplings were planted at designated areas on the campus. Principal K. Madhankumar, managing trustee A. Shahul Hameed, secretary S.Khaja Mohideen and treasurer S.M.Jamaludeen were present. G.P. Rajesh, NSS Programme Officer, had made the arrangements.

MoU being signed at Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakoil.

MoU being signed at Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakoil. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

MoU signed

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakoil, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Brahmos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Limited on February 22. The MoU was officially signed and handed over by A. Joseph, Distinguished Scientist (Rtd) of DRDO and Managing Director of BATL, in the presence of University Chancellor A.P. Majeed Khan.S. Aniyan of BATL presented an overview of the facilities and activities of Brahmos Aerospace, shedding light on the potential areas of collaboration.

A conference in progress at Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli

A conference in progress at Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Conference at FX

The IT Department of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Tirunelveli, conducted the 4th international conference, ‘ICCAT 24,’ recently. The special guest on the occasion. Manish of SCMS College of Engineering, Trivandrum. delivered the keynote address. Chinnathurai Manthiramoorthy, Software Analyst, Abbott Laboratories, USA, addressed online. The students presented papers on various topics related to Advanced Computing and Communication Technology. An international collection of papers was published at the conference.

Science exhibition for Grades I – IX was conducted at IIP Laxmi Raman Global School, Tirunelveli

Science exhibition for Grades I – IX was conducted at IIP Laxmi Raman Global School, Tirunelveli | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Talent expo

A talent expo and science exhibition for Grades I – IX was conducted at IIP Laxmi Raman Global School, Tirunelveli on February 23 and 24. The students showcased their diverse talents. Correspondent S. R. Anantharaman, Administrative Director S. A. Rajkumar, Managing Director S. A. Suresh Kumar, Trustees Deepa Rajkumar and Rajeswari Suresh Kumar and Principal C. Indumathy and Academic Coordinator V. Lakshmi were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.