Tamil Nadu

Tindivanam DMK MLA, husband test positive for COVID-19

DMK MLA S. Seethapathy representing Tindivanam (Reserved) constituency and her husband Sockalingam have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an official, the MLA came to a private medical college hospital in Melmaruvuthur, complaining of fever on Monday, following which a test was done. The results came on Monday night confirming that Ms. Seethapathy had tested positive. Her husband also tested positive and the duo have been admitted in the private medical college and hospital.

