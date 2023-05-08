Tihar murder: Director-General of Police orders probe into ‘laxity’ on the part of police personnel

May 08, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has ordered an inquiry into the alleged laxity on the part of police personnel and other security lapses at Tihar Jail where the 8th Battalion of the Tamil Nadu Special Police is stationed to provide external security and guard the high-security blocks.

After CCTV camera footage of police personnel in uniform standing mute spectators to the sensational murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya on May 2 surfaced, drawing sharp criticism in the social media and civil society, the Tamil Nadu police called for an explanation from the six policemen concerned.

They were asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for inaction and failure to discharge their duties, police sources said.

On Sunday, the DGP ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the murder of Tillu Tajpuriya by members of the rival Gogi gang, also lodged in the prison.

H.M. Jayaram, Additional Director-General of Police, Armed Police, was directed to visit Tihar Jail to conduct a spot inquiry into the allegations of security lapses.

Though the Tamil Nadu police are mandated to provide external security and guard the high-security blocks and have no role in dealing with the prisoners, their failure to intervene and prevent a cognizable offence, which led to the murder of an inmate, would be probed, the sources said.

Access to weapons

Since the accused inmates were in possession of knives and other crude weapons, the ADGP would inquire how they acquired them without being intercepted by the guards who screen every person entering the jail premises at the main gate, the sources said.

“The CCTV camera footage shows policemen in uniform witnessing a couple of inmates attacking a grievously injured Tillu Tajpuriya even as he was being carried by prison warders to hospital. The number of police personnel seemed to be more than the attackers and they could have easily overpowered them...,” a senior officer said.

When contacted, Mr. Babu said action would be taken against the police personnel on the basis of the outcome of the inquiry and their explanation. Mr. Jayaram would visit the high-security block where the attack took place and study the deployment of manpower at the time of the incident.