TIDCO bets big on space sector, signs MoU with IN-SPACe

March 07, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IN-SPACe, a single-window nodal agency for all space sector activities of non-government entities (NGE) in India.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chairman, IN-SPACe, Pawan Kumar Goenka; Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena; and Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department V. Arun Roy. The MoU was exchanged by Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director, TIDCO, and Lochan Sehra, Joint Secretary, IN-SPACe.

According to details provided by TIDCO officials, Tamil Nadu considers the space sector a key sub-sector of Aerospace and Defence and a potential major contributor to the State’s economy. In line with the rising demand for space-based activities across the space value chain, TIDCO intends to establish a space industrial and propellants park, spread over a total area of 2,000 acres, and also plans to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to support the occupants of the park. IN-SPACe’s expertise will be a key value to the proposed CoE.

IN-SPACe, apart from rendering technical guidance for setting up the CoE, will promote space and allied sector industries in setting up their manufacturing facilities in this park. TIDCO will identify the required land parcel for establishing the space manufacturing cluster and also provide special incentives to space industrial units. TIDCO will also establish common technical infrastructure for which consultation will provided by IN-SPACe.