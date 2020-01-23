Thuglak to republish 1971 report

Thuglak editor S. Gurumurthy on Wednesday said the publication was considering republishing parts relevant to the Salem rally in 1971 that have become controversial after actor Rajinikanth spoke about them at the Thuglak event, in the next edition of the magazine.
In a tweet, Mr. Gurumurthy said, “Many ask for reprinting of the 1971 Thuglak to bring out what Thuglak published about Salem. The entire edition need not be reprinted. We are thinking of printing the parts relevant to Salem in the coming Thuglak issue”.
During his speech at the Thuglak event, Mr. Rajinikanth said Periyar held an anti-superstition rally where naked pictures of Lord Ram and Sita were garlanded with slippers. Periyarist bodies denied this charge.
