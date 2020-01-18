Complaints against Rajini over remarks on Periyar

The Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) on Friday submitted a petition to Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan, seeking action against actor Rajinikanth for certain remarks he had made about social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

DVK Coimbatore city unit president Nehrudass alleged that the actor had, at a function organised by the Tamil magazine Thuglak in Chennai on Tuesday, claimed that Periyar had, in 1971, undertaken a rally in Salem in which the images of an unclothed Lord Ram and consort Sita were displayed.

Seeking apology

Alleging that Mr. Rajinikanth was “spreading falsehood”, Mr. Nehrudass sought action against him for promoting enmity between different groups and causing public mischief under Sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Nehrudass sought a public apology from the actor, failing which he said the organisation’s members will stage protests, including at cinemas where the actor’s latest film Darbar was being screened and near his residence in Chennai.

DVK members in Tiruppur submitted a similar petition, demanding action against Mr. Rajinikanth. They submitted the petition to Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar.

Elsewhere, members of the outfit submitted a petition to the Tiruchengode Town police against the actor, alleging that he had deliberately made the comments to defame the Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar.

The petitioners alleged that Mr. Rajinikanth had made assertions about Periyar without any evidence to back up his claims. They said such comments would only cause misunderstandings regarding Periyar among those who believed in God.