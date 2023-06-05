HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

The daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health stated that no deaths were reported among those under treatment and that the toll remained at 38,080

June 05, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger, who arrived in Tamil Nadu from Singapore, tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Monday. Two others, including a person in Chengalpattu and another in Erode, had contracted the infection in a day, while five patients were discharged as they had recovered. Of the 36,10,524 who have contracted the infection, 35,72,411 have recovered.

The daily health bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health stated that no deaths were reported among those under treatment and that the toll remained at 38,080. As on date, 33 people are under treatment.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.