Three persons electrocuted in two incidents near Ambur, Chengam

May 05, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were electrocuted in two separate incidents near Ambur and Chengam towns on Sunday.

Police said K. Balaji, 72, a resident of Keelmurugai village, around 10 km from Ambur, had gone to his farmland where he was cultivating bananas on a 1.75 acre plot to check for the damage to the plantation due to strong winds and rain the previous night. He accidently stepped on to a live electric wire that got snapped due to winds and was electrocuted to death. Fellow farmers informed local Tangedco officials and Ambur taluk police. A case was registered.

In another incident, S. Ayyappan, 20, and A. Jayaraman, 22, of Chengam were electrocuted to death. Police said residents had organised the consecration of the local Shiva temple and sought the victims’ services for electrical work. One of the light fittings got damaged due to heavy rain. The duo went to repair them but accidently came in contact with snapped live electrical wire and were electrocuted.

Residents rushed them to the Government taluk hospital in Chengam town. Doctors at the hospital declared them dead on arrival. A case has been registered by Mel Chengam police. Further investigation is on, the police said.

