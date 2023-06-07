HamberMenu
Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu  

June 07, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Three fresh cases were reported in the State, including a passenger who returned from the United Arab Emirates, in the past 24 hours. A person in Coimbatore and another person in Krishnagiri were among those who had contracted the infection.  

In a day, five more persons were declared to have recovered, which pushed the tally of recoveries to 35,72,423. No casualties were reported, and the toll so far has remained at 38,080. Currently, 28 people are under treatment, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

