Three held for possession of 5.5 kg of ganja chocolates in Villupuram

As much as 25 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products were also seized from the three men who were arrested

December 25, 2022 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram West Police arrested three persons and seized 5.5 kg of chocolates that are suspected to have been infused with ganja and 25 kg of banned gutkha products from their possession on Saturday night.

The arrested men have been identified as Ajay Kumar, 30 and Balaraman, 30 of Thirubhuvanai from neighbouring Puducherry and Fariq, 29 of Kancheepuram district.

Following information that ganja chocolates were being sold near an auto stand on Mambalapattu Road, a team led by Villupuram West police station Inspector Selvaraj was on patrol in the area when they found three persons moving under suspicious circumstances.

The team nabbed the trio and found 5.5 kg of ganja chocolates and 25 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products in their possession.

The three persons were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

