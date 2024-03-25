Thoothukudi shows the way in implementing food safety rules

March 25, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Food Safety Department in Thoothukudi district recently released a radio advertisement on the ill-effects of using newspaper to wrap food items. The effort follows a successful attempt in the district in 2022 to eliminate the use of newspapers.

S. Mariappan, Designated Officer for Food Safety, said in 2022 an awareness video was released, and vendors were given a month’s notice, after which intense inspections were taken up. During the first inspection, vendors who violated the rule were warned, but for the second offence they were fined ₹1,000. Repeat offenders were warned of closure of shops. “Our effort paid off with good compliance from vendors,” said Dr. Mariappan.

The 2018 Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulation prohibited use of newspapers to store, wrap or serve food. The Act came into force in 2016.

Despite regulations, violations continued as the efforts to introduce an alternative material were yet to take off. “There is lack of awareness and an alternative material is difficult to get. When Senthil Raj was the District Collector, we tried to get white paper wrappers that you see at railway stations,” Dr. Mariappan said.

Though the government issued regulations it did not have alternatives that food vendors could use. “There are practical difficulties as the cost of alternative materials, including banana leaf, is high,” he explained.

Despite such issues, changes had been introduced in Kovilpatti Municipality and Thoothukudi Corporation limits. “We are trying this effort so that people in rural interior areas will also comply. The cost of old newspaper is lower. They can buy it for ₹10 a kg whereas white paper costs ₹15 to ₹20 a kg. There is a change, but it is not as much as we would like it to be,” he acknowledged.

The challenge was roadside vendors subsisted on daily earnings. They found the alternatives expensive, Dr. Mariappan said.

The FSSAI was also pushing to edge out use of plastic to store hot food. Here again the problem was availability of food grade quality plastic. Another issue was hesitation among consumers to carry their own vessels to get food, he added.