Thirumavalavan lays groundwork in north Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha elections

The VCK leader asks booth agents in 14 districts in north zone to form committees

September 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Thol. Thirumavalavan 

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday sounded out the party’s booth agents in 14 districts in north zone to start preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

The party sources said that Mr. Thirumavalavan, who won with only a slender margin in 2019, may contest again from Chidambaram. VCK has a strong base in Chidambaram and across northern districts.

“The preparation for the elections has begun and we had a meeting of booth agents and urged the office bearers in 14 districts to start forming booth committees across 71 assembly constituencies in 14 districts in the northern Tamil Nadu,” said a senior office bearer.

Adding that there hasd been no indication that Mr. Thirumavalavan might not contest, the senior office bearer said the party cadre had been asked to start door-to-door campaigning.

In the INDIA alliance meeting, Mr. Thirumavalavan on Friday urged the opposition leaders to set a date for a rally, finalise seat-sharing plan due to the possibility of early elections, disseminate information regarding irregularities and corruption as indicated in the CAG report and in the media reports related to Adani group and devise strategies against hate propaganda.

.

