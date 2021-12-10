Third edition of Chennai Photo Biennale kicks off

It features works of artists from across 11 countries

From physical exhibition to virtual and in-person guided tours, with over 1,500 images of 51 artists, the third edition of Chennai Photo Biennale was launched on Thursday at the Roja Muthiah Research Library.

In a span of 60 days beginning December 9, they will display the works of artists and contributors from 11 countries which will include talks by artists, digital screening, physical and virtual exhibition, book release and virtual and in-person guided tours.

Titled “Maps of Disquiet”, the event will be curated by Arko Datto, Bhooma Padmanabhan, Boaz Levin and Kerstin Meincke.

Varun Gupta, photographer and director of Chennai Photo Biennale, said after the pandemic hit, they had to make modifications to adapt to displaying the art in smaller private spaces, taking people’s health into consideration.

“Chennai is a cultural capital and the biennale is part of it. One of the key aspects of the event is the exhibits about the Keeladi by V. Saranraj. He has displayed the portraits of labourers who are working in the excavation pits of Keeladi. The purpose is to humanise the excavation process.”

Tourism Minister Mathiventhan said Tamil Nadu government is committed to having an association with this event and will support it. “We will take it forward and project it in a larger way. There is no one who may not fall for art. When it is presented in a beautiful way in any form, it will be well appreciated,” he said.

B. Chandramohan, principal secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, said the State had emerged as the number one destination in attracting domestic tourists and in international tourists, it stands second in the country. “Several initiatives have been taken by the State to boost the sector. Most of the temples that attract a large number of tourists, especially with historical and heritage value, are being taken up for conservation, that is restoration of antiquity of the temple and ensuring they are maintained properly. The State will provide a major impetus to conserve, preserve and showcase the wonderful heritage we have,” Mr. Chandramohan said.

The Chennai Photo Biennale will be held from December 9 to February 6 in various venues, including Forum Art Gallery, Ashvita’s Gallery, Roja Muthiah Research Library, Madras Literary Society and screenings of video works at Goethe-Institut.