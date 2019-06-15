Theni SP injured while dispersing mob near Periyakulam

Theni: On Friday, around 9.30 p.m., a mob from Saruthupatti village picketed the Theni-Dindigul highway near Periyakulam, demanding action against a group from Lakshmipuram village who had allegedly attacked a man belonging to Saruthupatti.
Theni SP V. Baskaran along with the striking force tried dispersing the mob when some men from the crowd pelted stones at the police. The SP sustained injuries then. He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, late on Friday night and was shifted to Aravind Eye Hospital (AEH), Madurai, around 2 a.m.
Doctors confirmed that the SP has suffered an injury near the eye and was being treated for the same.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor