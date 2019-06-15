Theni SP injured while dispersing mob near Periyakulam

Theni: On Friday, around 9.30 p.m., a mob from Saruthupatti village picketed the Theni-Dindigul highway near Periyakulam, demanding action against a group from Lakshmipuram village who had allegedly attacked a man belonging to Saruthupatti.

Theni SP V. Baskaran along with the striking force tried dispersing the mob when some men from the crowd pelted stones at the police. The SP sustained injuries then. He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, late on Friday night and was shifted to Aravind Eye Hospital (AEH), Madurai, around 2 a.m.

Doctors confirmed that the SP has suffered an injury near the eye and was being treated for the same.